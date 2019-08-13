N.C. 3-year-old abducted after mother shot to death

Police in North Carolina issued an Amber Alert for a 3-year-old little girl after the child was abducted following her mothers killing.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said the child's mother, Aiesha Summer, was killed by Edward Garner.

Garner reportedly killed the woman then took his two children Aziyah Garner, 1, and Dior Muhammad, 3.

The mother's body was found around 4:30 p.m. Monday.

Overnight police announced that the 1-year-old, Aziyah Garner, has been found safe. However, the location of 3-year-old Dior Muhammad remains unknown.

Garner's 18-year-old son, Edward Garner Jr., was seen in the car with his father and siblings leaving the homicide scene. Police say his role in the abduction of his sister is unknown.

The missing child is described as a 3-year-old black girl. She is approximately 3-feet tall and weighs 32 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing black pants and a gray shirt. Authorities say no picture of Muhammad has been made available.

Garner and Garner Jr. were last seen driving a white 2000 Mercedes Benz S430 with NC license tag HCV-1629.

Garner is 6-foot-1 with brown short cut hair and brown eyes.

Edward Garner Jr. is described as an 18-year-old black male. He is 5-feet-8 inches tall, with short brown hair and brown eyes.

Police ask anyone with information on the children or the white Mercedes to immediately call 911.

