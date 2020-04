The North Carolina Zoo is asking for the public’s help in naming its new female baby rhino.

WECT here.reported that the new calf was born to her mom, Linda, and dad, Stormy, on February 24 and weighed about 90 pounds.

The poll to decide the names kicked off at noon Friday.

Here are the choices:

- Rubybelle

- Etosha

- Jojo

- Kendi

Go here to vote in the poll. It closes April 24.

