NC animal shelter advertising ‘World’s Worst Cat’ for adoption

A North Carolina animal shelter has taken an unusual approach toward getting one of its cats adopted.

The Mitchell County Animal Rescue posted a picture of Perdita on Facebook and gave her the distinction of “World’s Worst Cat.”

"We thought she was sick, turns out she's just a jerk," the shelter said.

The shelter described the cat as one who doesn’t like kittens, dogs or children, which means she needs to be a solo cat. Perdita also likes jump scares, lurking and being the queen of the house.

More than 2,500 have shared the Facebook post, and the shelter has raised more than $600 as a result.

It is free to adopt Perdita, and you can fill out an application online.

