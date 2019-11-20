NC animal shelter uses facial recognition to find pets

An animal shelter in North Carolina is now using facial recognition software to help lost dogs and cats reunite with their owners, WITN reported.

The Pitt County Animal Shelter is partnering with Finding Rover, a facial recognition website designed to help families track down their missing pets.

Pet owners can upload a photo of their pet online for free. If they report their pet missing, the site will then scan all local shelters that are registered with Finding Rover to see if any animals match the description.

The Pitt County Animal Shelter says every pet that comes into the shelter will be registered on the site to hopefully increase the chances for a reunion or adoption.

