NC assistant principal accused of felony sex with student

A $1 million bond has been set for a high school assistant principal in Gaston County who is accused of sex with a student.

According to the Gaston County Sheriff’s Office website, 34-year-old Lisa Rothwell is facing several counts of felony sex with a student. Rothwell is listed as an assistant principal at Stuart W. Cramer High School on the school’s website.

Officials with Gaston County Schools say Rothwell was suspended with pay on Friday pending investigation.

Rothwell was booked into jail in Gaston County Friday night around 9 p.m.

School officials say she has worked in Gaston County Schools for 10 years and has been working at Stuart Cramer High School since 2014.

This is a developing story and no further information was released.

