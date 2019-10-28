NC assistant teacher fired after assaulting student

A teacher’s assistant at East Iredell Elementary School in North Carolina was terminated one day after she was arrested on a charge of misdemeanor assault on a child under 12.

No specific details about the alleged assault have been made public. However, Iredell-Statesville School District officials say the incident involved Genetta Dobbins and a student, and occurred during the school day.

The district said Dobbins was suspended with pay on Thursday before being terminated from her position on Friday.

Dobbins has been employed with the district since Sept. 9, 2019.

No further information has been released.

