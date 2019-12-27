NC couple calls 911 on vacuum

A North Carolina couple awoke just after midnight on Christmas to the sounds of clanking coming from their first floor.

In a panic, they hid in a closet and called 911 to report a possible home intrusion.

WGHP-TV reports responding Forsyth County deputies searched the home and found a robot vacuum clanking about.

Homeowner Thomas Milam says the couple had only had the vacuum for about two days.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.