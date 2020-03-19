NC deputies find 18,000 pounds of toilet paper in stolen tractor trailer

A North Carolina sheriff's office found a surprise when they opened a reportedly stolen tractor trailer.

The Guilford County Sheriff's Office said they pulled over a tractor trailer on Wednesday in Whitsett as part of an investigation.

The sheriff's office told WFMY that the driver was in violation of a state vehicle law. During the stop, deputies opened the trailer and found 18,000 pounds of toilet paper.

Investigators have not filed charges in the case. WFMY reported that the sheriff's office has not determined whether the driver knew the vehicle was stolen or not.

The case remains open.

