N.C. deputies are on the hunt for Bigfoot after someone stole massive 8-foot statue

The Avery County Sheriff’s Office is searching Linville for the whereabouts of a Sasquatch statue.

Someone, or a group of people, stole a nearly 8-foot-tall Sasquatch statue from a business in North Carolina. (Source: WBTV)

Teri Brewer can’t believe the statue that stood out front of the family business is missing. “He is so lovable,” she said.

Some might argue with that. The nearly 8-foot-tall, hundreds-of-pounds statue is that of Sasquatch, or more commonly known, Bigfoot.

“He’s part of the family,” said Mountaineer landscaping store manager Glenna Ollis. The statue had been out front for three years and had become a popular spot for tourists taking selfies or group photos.

Sometime late Friday into early Saturday morning, someone unbolted the statue from its perch and stole it. “It had to be several people involved,” said Teri’s husband Wayne.

Sheriff Kevin Frye put the word out through social media that the statue was missing and several calls came in from people saying they saw it in the back of a pickup truck. A photo taken by one of the callers, though, confirmed what they feared. It was not the Bigfoot they were looking for.

Owners say someone may have taken their Bigfoot for a prank and if so, if it is returned, they won't ask any questions. If not, and deputies find the statue with the culprits, Sheriff Frye says people could face felony charges. “They would be in a lot of trouble," Frye said.

Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.