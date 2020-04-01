NC deputy dies after fight with COVID-19

A North Carolina sheriff's office said a deputy has passed away due to COVID-19.

The Randolph County Sheriff's Office announced on Facebook that SRO Bud Phouang "fought hard against the unknowns of COVID 19."

The sheriff's office wrote in the post, "our deepest sympathy to our neighboring county, the officer’s family and law enforcement family at Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office."

In a statement, the North Carolina Sheriff's Association shared:

"'Deputy Bud'' is survived by his wife, five children, brothers, and extended family as well as a family of co-workers, especially his brothers and sisters who wear a badge, stand tall, but never too tall to bend down and whisper a comforting word to a kid, as he did so well. Our hearts and prayers go out to his family, as well as the families of all those throughout this world who have endured the loss of loved ones in this crisis."

