NC dog pulled from mud, reunited with owner

GREENVILLE, NC (WVLT) -- A lost dog was quickly reunited with its owner after getting rescued from the mud in North Carolina.
Animal Protective Services in Greenville, North Carolina said they responded to a call about a dog unable stuck in mud in a retention pond.
Officers said when they responded they realized the dog was stuck up to its chest. They were able to get it out and transport it to a local animal hospital.
Officers said, within hours, the dog's owners reclaimed him.
Copyright 2020 WVLT News. All rights reserved.