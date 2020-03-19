NC dog pulled from mud, reunited with owner

A lost dog was quickly reunited with its owner after getting rescued from the mud in North Carolina.

Animal Protective Services in Greenville, North Carolina said they responded to a call about a dog unable stuck in mud in a retention pond.

Officers said when they responded they realized the dog was stuck up to its chest. They were able to get it out and transport it to a local animal hospital.

Officers said, within hours, the dog's owners reclaimed him.

Copyright 2020 WVLT News. All rights reserved.