NC firefighters rescue family pet

North Carolina firefighters managed to save a family pet during a fire at a mobile home Tuesday morning.

According to a Facebook post by Leland Fire/Rescue, the structure fire was reported on Leland School Road around 10:30 a.m.

“Initial suppression crews were able to extinguish the fire while simultaneously rescuing the family’s pet,” the post stated.

Fire officials say one of the occupants re-entered the home and was taken to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

The dog is OK and was left with the spouse who was not home at the time of the fire.

A cause of the fire has not be determined, officials say.

The Navassa Fire Department, Northwest Fire Department, and Brunswick County EMS assisted.

