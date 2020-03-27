NC issues state-wide 'stay at home' order

Governor Roy Cooper has issued a “stay at home” order for the entire state of North Carolina to help combat the spread of COVID-19.

The order goes into effect at 5 p.m. on Monday, March 30, but Cooper urged people start “as soon as you possibly you can.”

“It’s what we have to do to save lives,” Cooper said. “It has the force of law.”

The order directs residence to stay at home unless you need to leave for essentials such as a job, food, medicine, outdoor exercise or to help someone.

The order bans gatherings of more than 10 people and directs individuals to stay at least 6 feet away from one another.

Essential services are allowed to continue under the order, and directs the businesses that do need to stay open to practice strong social distancing recommendations.

TDOT tweeted that "Graham County

Motorists heading into North Carolina from Monroe and Blount Counties need to be aware of closures that are now in place. Graham County

1/2 — Mark Nagi (@MarkNagiTDOT) March 27, 2020

