NC man allegedly told people he was going to infect them with COVID-19

A North Carolina man was arrested and charged after a hoax involving COVID-19, investigators said.

WITN reported that 44-year-old Christopher Floyd was charged with disorderly conduct.

The Craven County Sheriff's Office said multiple people reported that Floyd had said he had posted to Facebook that had COVID-19 and was going to infect people with it.

The sheriff's office said it was a hoax and that he didn't have coronavirus.

Copyright 2020 WVLT News via WITN. All rights reserved.