N.C. man convicted of hiding 30 bags of heroin in rectum while in jail

Officials said a Wilmington man is headed to prison after he was convicted on charges that he hid bags of heroin and marijuana in his rectum while he was in the New Hanover County jail.

Roger Arthur Jr., 36, was convicted of possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver heroin, possession of marijuana on jail premises, and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to Gray affiliate, WECT.

Arthur pleaded guilty to being a habitual felon and sentenced to 11 to 15 years in prison, according to reports.

Officials said Arthur was arrested in January for assault with a deadly weapon. The next day, officers were performing a security check when they smelled an odor of marijuana coming from Arthur's cell.

After a visual inspection of Arthur, officials said they noticed a plastic bag protruding from his anal cavity.

Arthur was taken to a local hospital where he removed a bag of marijuana and 30 bags of heroin from his rectum, according to reports. Officials said he returned to the jail after an x-ray confirmed he removed all the drugs.

Copyright 2019 WVLT via WECT. All rights reserved.