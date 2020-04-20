NC man goes to grab hose, finds large snake instead

A North Carolina man got a surprise when he went to grab a hose outside his property in Huntersville.

Tiffany Walsh said her husband, Brian, realized his mistake before grabbing it, however.

The family grabbed a picture of the snake in question and posted it to a snake identification group on Facebook. Tiffany said the snake was at least 6-feet long and made noise when it moved across the ground.

The Walsh family said they watched the snake leave off into a brushy area.

