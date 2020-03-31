NC man killed daughter in murder-suicide, officials say

North Carolina investigators say a man killed his daughter in a murder-suicide Tuesday evening.

WFMY reported that investigators with the Davidson County Sheriff's Office responded to Greensboro Street just after 4 p.m.

Investigators said the man killed his daughter and then himself. The sheriff's office said the bodies were later discovered.

WFMY reported that no other information has been released at this time.

