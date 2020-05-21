NC man, woman admit to tricking elderly widow, stealing $400,000

Two residents in a North Carolina neighborhood pleaded guilty to federal charges for incidents that spanned from 2015 to 2019, according to investigators.

Court documents said Gerald Maxwell Harrison, 53, and Elizabeth Robin Williams, 55, pleaded guilty to federal charges of conspiring with each other and others. Court records show that from 2015 to September 2019, Harris, Williams and co-conspirator Donna Graves engaged in a scheme to defraud a widow who lived alone and suffered from dementia and other physical and mental challenges.

WBTV reported the two began housekeeping for the victim in February 2014. They then allegedly isolated the victim and eventually took control of her finances and personal affairs.

Investigators said the suspects emptied her accounts, pawned her jewelry and stole her federal benefits.

Williams used money to set up other businesses in her name, including one selling handbags online and another selling weight-loss related services.

Harrison pleaded guilty Wednesday in federal court to wire fraud conspiracy, interstate transportation of stolen property and money laundering conspiracy. Williams pleaded guilty to the same charges May 14.

The pair could face a total of 50 years in prison and $1 million in fines. Charges against Graves are still pending.

Copyright 2020 WVLT News via WBTV. All rights reserved.