NC mom charged with murder after newborn found in trash bag in closet

A mother was arrested and charged with murder after investigators say she hid a newborn baby in a closet to try to conceal the fact that she was ever pregnant.

**WARNING: The following details are graphic and disturbing.**

The incident happened early Sunday morning at a home in Union County. Deputies say the husband of 27-year-old Khrystina Marie Rice called 911 after he went upstairs and found her bleeding on the bathroom floor.

Emergency crews responded to the house, but say Rice would not answer questions about the bleeding or cuts on her body. Paramedics then found a newborn infant “wrapped from head to toe in a blanket” concealed “inside of a trash bag in the closet.”

The paramedics were able to detect a faint pulse and transported the infant along with Rice to the hospital. However, the newborn died at the hospital several hours later. According to the Medical Examiner, the baby was born healthy, suffered several fractures. The officials cause of death was ruled asphyxiation.

According to investigators, Rice’s husband was unaware that she was pregnant. Officials say the couple has one other 4-year-old child and Rice has an 8-year-old daughter from a previous marriage.

Rice was arrested and charged with first-degree murder and felony child abuse. She is being held without bond.

No further information has been released.

Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.