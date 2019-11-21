NC mom says teacher made son with autism stand alone outside as punishment

A North Carolina mom claimed her son's teacher made him stand outside alone as punishment at an elementary school in Cumberland County.

WNCN reported that the mom, Myreah Eley, said it happened last week.

“You didn’t know what else to do when a child is crying in your classroom other than put him outside? That makes no sense to me,” Eley said.

Eley said she met with school administrators; but feels there needs to be more transparency.

"I was just shocked and disappointed," Eley said after learning of the incident. Eley said she told the school that her son, who has autism, can be triggered into meltdowns by certain things.

“They were warned this could have happened which means they should have been prepared for it,” she said.

The school district issued a response and said, "We have high expectations for all of our employees and strive to provide an exceptional learning environment for every student. School and district personnel are investigating these allegations and will respond appropriately."

