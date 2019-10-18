NC murder suspect breaks down in court

A man charged with killing his brother broke down during a first court appearance Friday morning.

Pitt County deputies charged Marcus Mackey in the shooting death of his brother Maurice Simpson at a home on Bells Fork Road near Herman Garris Road Thursday night.

During his court appearance, Mackey was bawling and at one point yelled out "my brother" and "I'm sorry to everybody." Bailiffs surrounded him in an effort to calm him down, while the judge told Mackey not to say anything that could be used against him.

When the judge later asked if there was anything he would like to say, Mackey said he has strong moral values and that his father struggled with mental illness, but he and his brother tried to stay out of trouble.

Mackey is being held on a $2 million bond at the Pitt County jail. His next court date is set for October 30 and he will receive a court appointed attorney.

A motive for the shooting has not been released. The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2019 WITN. All rights reserved.