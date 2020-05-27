NC mother charged in death of 4-year-old who tested positive for cocaine at birth

Rocky Hill police said an investigation into the death of a 4-year-old child in North Carolina Tuesday morning led to the arrest of the child's mother and her boyfriend.

Police said they were called to a home around 11:30 p.m. and found the child dead. The child's mother Jackleen Mullen, 23, and her boyfriend Audrevious Williams, 26, were both charged with homicide by child abuse or neglect, according to reports.

In 2016, investigators said Mullen was charged when the child tested positive for cocaine and benzodiazepines when it was born.

At the time of the child's birth, police said they were informed by York County DSS that the baby was born prematurely at 26 weeks and tested positive for the drugs.

Mullen and Williams will appear in court on Wednesday.

Details surrounding the child's death were not provided.

