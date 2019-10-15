NC nursing home employees accused of running fight club

Three North Carolina nursing home employees are accused of running a senior fight club.

According to CBS affiliate WNCN, Marilyn McKey, Tonacia Tyson and DeShawn Jordan face assault charges.

Investigators said the three employees of Danby House, an assisted living and memory care facility in Winston-Salem, put patients suffering from dementia at the center of the fight club.

“A lot of things gone wrong. Primarily its lack of accountability from the top down. I also see it as something as simple as bad employees making bad decisions,” Nancy Ruffner, a board-certified patient advocate and owner of Navigate NC.

WNCN reported Ruffner said she was familiar with the case.

“They didn’t deliver training. There were people promoted into positions that shouldn’t have been. It’s all online if you know where to dig,” Ruffner said.

WNCN obtained a state inspection report of the facility and reported that police began investigating the facility in June after receiving a tip about elder abuse.

Danby House announced the three employees were terminated and released a statement:

“Danby House has a zero-tolerance policy for the mistreatment of those in our care and as such, McKey, Tyson, and Jordan were terminated immediately in June when community management was alerted to this situation. Administrators have been working closely with the Winston-Salem Police Department throughout its investigation to ensure justice is served. Additional staff training and a more rigorous vetting process for all new and existing employees at Danby House has been implemented. Danby House has undergone leadership changes in recent months, and we look at situations like these as opportunities to improve upon the high standard of care we provide for our residents.”

Read the full story on WNCN here.

