NC police: Child dies after being injured at Charlotte airport

Investigators said a three-year-old boy died following an injury at the Charlotte Douglas International Airport in late September, according to WVLT News affiliate WBTV.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said officers responded to an incident at the airport on Sept. 25 at 9 p.m.

WBTV reported that police said the toddler, identified as Jaiden Cowart, fell in the stairway near the baggage claim area. The child was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

WBTV reported that Jaiden later did on September 28.

“Our thoughts are with the family during this very difficult time,” the Charlotte Douglas International Airport said in a statement. “We are extremely grateful for the quick response of our emergency crews and law enforcement officers and for the medical assistance and care they provided.”

