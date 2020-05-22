Teen filmed himself dropping stray dog from balcony, NC officials say

Deputies in North Carolina said they arrested an 18-year-old after he allegedly posted a video to social media showing himself drop a stray dog from a balcony.

According to a release from the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office, deputies with the animal services division charged Jashon Tyrell Hampton, 18, with felony animal cruelty, which is a class H felony.

WFMY reported the video was sent to the sheriff's office on Wednesday, which launched an investigation.

Hampton appeared before the magistrate and was given an unsecured bond in the amount of $1,000.00.

WFMY reported that the dog has not been found.

