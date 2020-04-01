NC sheriff says "gummy bear has more teeth" than stay at home order

A North Carolina sheriff has instituted a county-wide curfew, calling out North Carolina's stay at home order issued by the governor.

In a Facebook post, Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene wrote that "a gummy bear has more teeth than the Governor's stay at home order."

A daily curfew from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. will go into effect for the unincorporated parts of Columbus County starting Wednesday, April 1, WECT reported.

Greene said in a Facebook post that the governor's order was "basically" not enforceable.

Greene said the curfew should help cut down on accidents, which will help limit the chances of more COVID-19 transmissions and free up resources for those focused on the virus.

“For example, if you are involved in a vehicle crash EMS has to respond (2) more people now involved, LEO has to respond (1) more person involved, now we have to call a wrecker (1) more person involved. God forbid if anyone is injured now you have to be transported to the Hospital. Now you have a Doctor, nurse, X-ray tech and phlebotomists (4) more people at minimum involved,” Greene wrote in the post. "Now family and friends want to come to the hospital to check on you. And at the end of this tour of duty, all of these folks are going home to their families. Multiply the numbers above by 2. So now that one accident has possibly exposed 18 people."

