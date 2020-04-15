DIY hair kits? North Carolina hairstylists get creative

As COVID-19 pandemic continues, businesses are trying to find creative ways to attend to their consumers. Hairstylists are among the businesses deemed "unessential" by some officials.

WBTV reported that hair stylists in North Carolina are doing virtual hair visits.

“A time that we can pivot and create something different in this new normal that we’re having,” Jen Booth of Jen’s Styling Booth in Mooresville says.

Many like her are working to bring in revenue, from home.

“Hair is maybe one of the most powerful things that can make people feel good about themselves,” Booth told WBTV.

Some stylists are creating DIY hair kits for their clients. The clients can color their own roots. Some offer conditioning and others offer treatments.

“I am telling everybody this is just for short term only,” Lauren Phelps of L. Rose Salon in Charlotte says. “It’s not going to be perfect, but it’s going to get you through.”

WBTV reported that the kits aren't always paying the bills, but they are keeping things afloat.

“I think if I hadn’t had my savings, it would be really, really hard for me,” Phelps says.

Some salons are also offering virtual visits for consultations, or lessons.

“We’ve had some bad bang jobs,” Booth says, laughing. “So, how can we maybe guide you to make it presentable.”

Booth told WBTV that her company brought in eight percent revenue through the DIY kits and hopes to increase it with online visits.

