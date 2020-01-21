NC teen accused of recording woman in her home for almost a year

A North Carolina teen was arrested after investigators said he recorded a woman for nearly a year in her own home.

Cody Daniel Wells, 18, was arrested after an investigation was launched when the victim found a recording device in her home.

WBTV reported that investigators have not said how the device got into the woman's home but said offenses date back to January 2019.

Wells was arrested on Jan 15 and charged with five counts of felony secret peeping. Wells was taken to the Iredell County Detention Center and issued a $50,000 bond.

