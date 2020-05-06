NC woman arrested after baby with broken ribs found alone

North Carolina police arrested a woman after they say they found a five-month-old baby alone inside a home in Wilmington last weekend. Police said they were investigating a report of a physical disturbance.

Wilmington police said that the baby's mother, 22-year-old Margaritta Deaton, showed up with her boyfriend. Police said the couple told them they had left to go to the store, but police said they didn't return with any items.

The Department of Social Services took the baby and police cited Deaton with child abuse.

Investigators said medical professionals found the baby was suffering from a spiral fracture of the upper left arm, multiple broken ribs, a fractured skull and a previously broken wrist. Deaton was charged Tuesday with child abuse/neglect causing serious bodily injury.

Her boyfriend was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia.

WECT reported that Deaton was jailed on a $30,000 bond.

Copyright 2020 WVLT News via WECT. All rights reserved.