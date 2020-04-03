NC woman charged after setting another woman on fire during fight

A North Carolina woman was arrested after being accused of setting another woman on fire during a dispute, officials said.

WNCN reported 34-year-old Karla Ann Davis was charged with attempted first degree murder an incident that occurred on Wednesday.

Police said they responded to a home on Hickory Street around 11:30 p.m. where they found a woman with severe burns. She was taken to an area hospital before being transported to UNC Chapel Hill. She remains in critical condition.

Davis was being held at the Wayne County Detention Center on no bond and was scheduled to appear in court Friday.

