NC woman used Postal Service to have meth delivered, deputies say

North Carolina deputies said a woman was using the U.S. Postal Service to have her drugs delivered.

According to WITN, deputies in Onslow County accused Jacqueline Taylor of having drugs delivered to her home on Catherine Lake Road. Deputies said they obtained a warrant and intercepted a packaged of suspected crystal meth on November 15.

Investigators said a follow up search led to more meth, suspected heroin and various drug paraphernalia.

Taylor was charged with trafficking meth, felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver meth, felony maintaining dwelling for controlled substances and possession of drug paraphernalia.

WITN reported Taylor was jailed on a $27,500 secured bond.

