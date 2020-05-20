NCAA approves voluntary activities for football, basketball starting June 1

NCAA branding on a football, Photo Date: 7/22/2011 / Cropped Photo: Tom Woodward / CC BY-SA 2.0 / (MGN)
Posted:  | 
Updated: Wed 6:25 PM, May 20, 2020

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -- A NCAA council's vote Wednesday cleared the way for Division I student-athletes to return to campus as early as June 1.

In response to today's announcement, UT Director of Athletics Phillip Fulmer said, "There is an SEC presidents and chancellors vote upcoming. Regardless of when a return-to-activity date is set for, we will be ready, and we will make localized decisions regarding when and how our student-athletes safely return to campus. We are all eager to welcome them back, with health and safety as our top priority."

Yahoo! Sports first reported the news, which involves football, men's basketball and women's basketball. The vote ends a moratorium on all athletic activities that was set through May 31.

State and local governments, along with conference and university officials, are now responsible for clearing student-athletes and coaches to return to campuses. The Southeastern Conference is set to vote on its decision May 22.

The college football season is scheduled to start on Aug. 29.

Tennessee's first game is set to be played on Saturday, September 5 at Neyland Stadium.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus