NCAA approves voluntary activities for football, basketball starting June 1

A NCAA council's vote Wednesday cleared the way for Division I student-athletes to return to campus as early as June 1.

In response to today's announcement, UT Director of Athletics Phillip Fulmer said, "There is an SEC presidents and chancellors vote upcoming. Regardless of when a return-to-activity date is set for, we will be ready, and we will make localized decisions regarding when and how our student-athletes safely return to campus. We are all eager to welcome them back, with health and safety as our top priority."

Yahoo! Sports first reported the news, which involves football, men's basketball and women's basketball. The vote ends a moratorium on all athletic activities that was set through May 31.

Sources: The NCAA Division I Council voted to approve voluntary athletic activities in football, MBB and WBB to start June 1st and go through June 30th. There had been a moratorium on that through May 31st. Other sports will be acted on on a later date. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) May 20, 2020

State and local governments, along with conference and university officials, are now responsible for clearing student-athletes and coaches to return to campuses. The Southeastern Conference is set to vote on its decision May 22.

The college football season is scheduled to start on Aug. 29.

Tennessee's first game is set to be played on Saturday, September 5 at Neyland Stadium.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.