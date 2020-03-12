NCAA cancels winter, spring championships

The NCAA announced on Thursday that it would be canceling its winter and spring championships in the wake of coronavirus.

NCAA President Mark Emmert and the Board of Governors "canceled the Division I men's and women's 2020 basketball tournaments, as well as all remaining winter and spring NCAA championships," according to a release.

The decision was "based on the evolving COVID-19 public health threat, our ability to ensure the events do not contribute to the spread of the pandemic, and the impracticality of hosting such events at any time during this academic year."