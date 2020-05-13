NCAA extends recruiting dead period

College football programs around the country haven't been able to host or visit high school recruits since March.

Not that it's affected Tennessee's prospects on the recruiting trail.

The NCAA announced Wednesday night that coaches won't be able to hit the recruiting trail again until at least July.

“The Division I Council Coordination Committee extended the recruiting dead period through June 30,” a statement read. “The committee will review the dead period dates on May 27th and could extend the dead period at that time.”

