NCAA moves toward allowing athletes to be paid sponsors

The NCAA is moving closer to allowing Division 1 athletes to earn money from endorsements and sponsorship deals they can strike on their own.

According to the Associated Press, recommendations that would permit athletes to earn money for their names, images and likeness are being reviewed this week.

A decision could be announced as soon as next week.

The issue has dominated college sports for several years. California recently passes a law clearing the way for athlete compensation, prompting the NCAA to take a fresh look at its regulations.

