NCAA rules James Wiseman must sit out 11 more games

The NCAA has ruled Memphis basketball player James Wiseman must sit out 11 more games because of financial assistance his family received before he became a Tiger basketball player, WMC reported.

The NCAA’s ruling was for a total of 12 games -- one of which he already sat out. He will be eligible to compete in Memphis’ Jan. 12 game at South Florida. This means he will be ineligible to play against the Vols in December.

The NCAA also ruled he must donate $11,500 to a charity of his choice.

Wiseman, the nation’s top recruit, is a freshman on the University of Memphis men’s basketball team. The NCAA says he played three games this season while ineligible.

According to the NCAA’s statement, Wiseman’s mother received $11,500 from Penny Hardaway before he became the team’s head coach. Hardaway is considered a booster for the school because of previous donations.

“The benefit was impermissible because of Hardaway’s status as a Memphis booster,” reads the statement. “Hardaway had made donations to the school in the past, including $1 million to help build the Penny Hardaway Athletic Hall of Fame at the school. Boosters cannot provide financial assistance to prospective student-athletes, their family members or friends unless that assistance is generally available to other members of the student body and is not given based on athletics ability.”

The NCAA says their decision and Wiseman’s punishment is based on guidelines created and approved by NCAA members.

Wiseman’s attorneys first announced that the NCAA ruled he was likely ineligible in early November. He initially sued both the NCAA and the UofM but later withdrew the suit.

We’ve reached out to the UofM for a comment on the ruling. We’ll update this story as new information becomes available.

