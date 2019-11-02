NCAA says Lady Vol tranfers Evina Westbrook must sit out season at UConn

The NCAA denied the waiver request that would have allowed former Lady Vol Evina Westbrook to play at the University of Connecticut this season.

UConn will file an appeal before Tuesday on Westbrook's behalf. If the appeal is denied, Westbrook must sit out the entire 2019-20 season. Westbrook would then have two years of eligibility left starting with the 2020-21 season.

The school argued that issues at Tennessee, including the firing of Holly Warlick, met the NCAA's new standards for a waiver.

Westbrook was the leading scorer for UT last season. She averaged 14.9 points and 5.3 assists.

Westbrook made the decision to transfer last year following the firing of then-head coach Holly Warlick.

