NCAC says child sex abuse, internet crimes likely up during pandemic

According to the National Children's Advocacy Center, reports of child sexual abuse are way down, but that's what has child advocates very concerned.

Because they say they know it hasn't stopped. It's just not being reported.

According to WAFF, oftentimes children disclose abuse to their teachers or maybe at church--two places they aren't going to right now.

Leaders at the advocacy center fear this extended time home will only add to an uptick in cases of abuse when things get back to normal.

Leaders say internet crimes are also increasing, like predators soliciting children in private chat rooms, apps, even video games.

"Children are online more, parents may not be aware of what they're doing online, adults who have bad intent are online and are bored so they may do things. That is what is keeping the internet crimes division really busy right now," said Chris Newlin, executive director of NCAC.

