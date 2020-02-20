NFL owners considering expanding playoff season

Football team owners are considering expanding the NFL playoffs.

An NFL spokesperson says owners and executives are set to discuss potential terms of a new collective bargaining agreement on Thursday.

ESPN reported that there's consideration to expand the playoffs from six teams per conference to seven.

Owners also want to increase the number of regular games from 16 to 17 and reduce pre-season games from four to three.

ESPN reports that the changes would take effect for the upcoming season if the agreement is ratified before the season starts.

The current agreement isn't set to expire until after the 2020 season.

