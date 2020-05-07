NFL releases Titans' 2020 schedule

After a season which saw Tennessee reach the AFC Championship game, the National Football League is rewarding the Titans with three primetime games in 2020.

The league on Thursday evening released the dates and times for all 32 teams' games in 2020.

The Titans are scheduled to open the 2020 season on Monday Night Football on September 14 in Denver. Kickoff for that contest is scheduled for 10:10 p.m. eastern on ESPN.

Here's how the schedule breaks down for the team:

Week 1

Date: Monday, September 14.

Opponent: at Denver Broncos.

Time/TV: 9:10 p.m., ESPN.

Last year's record: 7-9.

Week 2

Date: Sunday, September 20.

Opponent: Jacksonville Jaguars.

Time/TV: Noon, CBS.

Last year's record: 6-10.

Week 3

Date: Sunday, September 27.

Opponent: at Minnesota Vikings.

Time/TV: Noon, CBS.

Last year's record: 10-6.

Week 4

Date: Sunday, October 4.

Opponent: Pittsburgh Steelers.

Time/TV: Noon, CBS.

Last year's record: 8-8.

Week 5

Date: Sunday, October 11.

Opponent: Buffalo Bills.

Time/TV: Noon, CBS.

Last year's record: 10-6.

Week 6

Date: Sunday, October 18.

Opponent: Houston Texans.

Time/TV: Noon, CBS.

Last year's record: 10-6.

Week 7

BYE

Week 8

Date: Sunday, November 1.

Opponent: at Cincinnati Bengals.

Time/TV: Noon, CBS.

Last year's record: 2-14.

Week 9

Date: Sunday, November 8.

Opponent: Chicago Bears.

Time/TV: Noon, FOX.

Last year's record: 8-8.

Week 10

Date: Thursday, November 12.

Opponent: Indianapolis Colts.

Time/TV: 7:20 p.m., FOX/NFLN/Amazon.

Last year's record: 7-9.

Week 11

Date: Sunday, November 22.

Opponent: at Baltimore Ravens.

Time/TV: Noon, CBS.

Last year's record: 14-2.

Week 12

Date: Sunday, November 29.

Opponent: at Indianapolis Colts.

Time/TV: Noon, CBS.

Last year's record: 7-9.

Week 13

Date: Sunday, December 6.

Opponent: Cleveland Browns.

Time/TV: Noon, CBS.

Last year's record: 6-10.

Week 14

Date: Sunday, December 13.

Opponent: at Jacksonville Jaguars.

Time/TV: Noon, CBS.

Last year's record: 6-10.

Week 15

Date: December 19 (Saturday) or December 20 (Sunday).

Opponent: Detroit Lions.

Time/TV: TBD.

Last year's record: 3-12-1.

Week 16

Date: Sunday, December 27.

Opponent: at Green Bay Packers.

Time/TV: 7:20 p.m., NBC

Last year's record: 13-3.

Week 17

Date: Sunday, January 3.

Opponent: at Houston Texans.

Time/TV: Noon, CBS.

Last year's record: 10-6.

The Titans' preseason opponents are now set (exact dates TBD):

at Washington Redskins (August 13-17)

vs. New York Giants (August 20-24)

at Tampa Bay (August 27-30)

vs. Chicago Bears (September 3-4)