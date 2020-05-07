NFL releases Titans' 2020 schedule

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -- After a season which saw Tennessee reach the AFC Championship game, the National Football League is rewarding the Titans with three primetime games in 2020.
The league on Thursday evening released the dates and times for all 32 teams' games in 2020.
The Titans are scheduled to open the 2020 season on Monday Night Football on September 14 in Denver. Kickoff for that contest is scheduled for 10:10 p.m. eastern on ESPN.
⚔️ 2020 Tennessee Titans Schedule ⚔️— Tennessee Titans (@Titans) May 7, 2020
Here's how the schedule breaks down for the team:
Week 1
Date: Monday, September 14.
Opponent: at Denver Broncos.
Time/TV: 9:10 p.m., ESPN.
Last year's record: 7-9.
Week 2
Date: Sunday, September 20.
Opponent: Jacksonville Jaguars.
Time/TV: Noon, CBS.
Last year's record: 6-10.
Week 3
Date: Sunday, September 27.
Opponent: at Minnesota Vikings.
Time/TV: Noon, CBS.
Last year's record: 10-6.
Week 4
Date: Sunday, October 4.
Opponent: Pittsburgh Steelers.
Time/TV: Noon, CBS.
Last year's record: 8-8.
Week 5
Date: Sunday, October 11.
Opponent: Buffalo Bills.
Time/TV: Noon, CBS.
Last year's record: 10-6.
Week 6
Date: Sunday, October 18.
Opponent: Houston Texans.
Time/TV: Noon, CBS.
Last year's record: 10-6.
Week 7
BYE
Week 8
Date: Sunday, November 1.
Opponent: at Cincinnati Bengals.
Time/TV: Noon, CBS.
Last year's record: 2-14.
Week 9
Date: Sunday, November 8.
Opponent: Chicago Bears.
Time/TV: Noon, FOX.
Last year's record: 8-8.
Week 10
Date: Thursday, November 12.
Opponent: Indianapolis Colts.
Time/TV: 7:20 p.m., FOX/NFLN/Amazon.
Last year's record: 7-9.
Week 11
Date: Sunday, November 22.
Opponent: at Baltimore Ravens.
Time/TV: Noon, CBS.
Last year's record: 14-2.
Week 12
Date: Sunday, November 29.
Opponent: at Indianapolis Colts.
Time/TV: Noon, CBS.
Last year's record: 7-9.
Week 13
Date: Sunday, December 6.
Opponent: Cleveland Browns.
Time/TV: Noon, CBS.
Last year's record: 6-10.
Week 14
Date: Sunday, December 13.
Opponent: at Jacksonville Jaguars.
Time/TV: Noon, CBS.
Last year's record: 6-10.
Week 15
Date: December 19 (Saturday) or December 20 (Sunday).
Opponent: Detroit Lions.
Time/TV: TBD.
Last year's record: 3-12-1.
Week 16
Date: Sunday, December 27.
Opponent: at Green Bay Packers.
Time/TV: 7:20 p.m., NBC
Last year's record: 13-3.
Week 17
Date: Sunday, January 3.
Opponent: at Houston Texans.
Time/TV: Noon, CBS.
Last year's record: 10-6.
The Titans' preseason opponents are now set (exact dates TBD):
at Washington Redskins (August 13-17)
vs. New York Giants (August 20-24)
at Tampa Bay (August 27-30)
vs. Chicago Bears (September 3-4)