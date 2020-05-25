NHL will allow players to train in small groups in Phase 2

The National Hockey League has announced it will allow clubs to reopen their training facilities in the second phase of its plan.

The league will allow gatherings of the small group of players, no more than six at a time, to engage in individualized training activities on a voluntary basis.

According to the league, the training will only be permitted where coronavirus restrictions have been relaxed enough.

The NHL says it will work with the affected clubs to facilitate alternative arrangements, "to avoid competitive concerns."

For on-ice sessions, only players will be allowed to be on the ice. The NHL says coaches and other team personnel will not be allowed.

Players will also be required to wear face coverings at all times, except when they're exercising or on the ice.

The NHL says it does not have an exact date when Phase 2 will start or how long it may last. Officials say they're monitoring developments in each club's market or may adjust the overall timeline if appropriate.

