Knoxville hospitals giving families Halloween memories

Hospitals around Knoxville are getting into the Halloween spirit. East Tennessee Children's and UT Medical Center's doctors and nurses dressed up in costumes, even dressing the tiny babies in the NICU for the holiday.

The babies in the NICU are too tiny for a store bought costume, but the caregivers at the hospital got creative and hand-made little costumes for each baby.

"A lot of times the families don't get those first milestones, those first celebrations and holidays so it makes it a lot more wonderful, normal and good start to the whole family and life with the baby." said UT Medical Center nurse Kim Massey.

According to caregivers, the babies are only dressed up for a few minutes to take photos and then they are taken off to make sure the baby is safe and comfortable. Some of the staff members and even parents joined in on the fun.

I'm dressed and Wonder Woman and I think of myself as wonder woman since I was able to carry them (triplets) all that time." said Sheriann Baker. " Essentially when they were born I had 11 pounds of baby weight in me and most babies are born at seven pounds so I think of myself as Wonder Woman.'

