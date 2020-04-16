NPS: With no visitors, bears in Yosemite are thriving

Wildlife has been thriving at the Yosemite National Park since the COVID-19 pandemic has shuttered national parks across the country and kept visitors away.

CBS News reports that Yosemite's social media accounts have provided people with glimpses of a mostly human-less park.

Ranger Katie, a biologist who's worked with black bears for over a decade, said in a Facebook live stream video Sunday that for the most part, the animals right now are having a "party" since the park closed on March 20. She said the start of springtime is usually "difficult" because of the volume of people that come visit the park.

"There can be literally walls of cars, stop-and-go traffic or people in the park," she said. "So, for the bears, they normally have pick through these little corridors that they have to move through in the valley to get from Point A to Point B. ... Now, that there are no people the bears are literally just walking down the road to get to where they need to go, which is kind of cool to see."

A video posted to Instagram shows a bear walking near an area that would normally be filled with tourists.

CBS News reached out to the National Park Service for comment, but did not immediately hear back.

Copyright 2020 WVLT News via CBS News. All rights reserved.