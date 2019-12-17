NRC issues early site permit to TVA for Clinch River site

The Nuclear Regulatory Commission authorized an Early Site Permit for Tennessee Valley Authority's Clinch River site near Oak Ridge.

The permit will close several site-related issues, including many environmental impacts, for small modular reactors at the site.

The NRC authorized the agency's Office of Nuclear Reactor Regulation to issue the permit after a hearing in early August. The Commission said they found the staff's review of TVA's application adequate to make the necessary regulatory safety and environmental findings.

Officials said the permit will be valid for up to 20 years from the date it is issued.

The permit will not allow any NRC- regulated construction activities. TVA would have to apply separately for an NRC license to build and operate a reactor at the site.

The permit does include additional provisions, including approved analysis methods that deal with the NRC's emergency preparedness regulations.

The permit could allow a future license applicant at the Clinch River site to request an emergency preparedness zone smaller than those found at current U.S. nuclear power plants.

