Did you see a ball of light in the sky on Wednesday, Dec 4?

Source: NWS Birmingham

WVLT News received reports of a meteor in the sky on Wednesday evening.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS) in Birmingham, they received multiple reports about it, too, and even caught something on camera.

NWS Birmingham said they "caught" a "vivid and long-lasting meteor/fire ball" on their skycam tonight.

Copyright 2019 WVLT News. All rights reserved.