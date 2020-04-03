NY man accused of coughing on FBI agents, hoading medical supplies

A 43-year-old man was arrested for allegedly assaulting law enforcement officers and hoarding medical supplies amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Department of Justice said Baruch Feldheim, of Brooklyn, sold certain materials designated as "scarce" by the Department of Health, including N95 masks, to doctors and nurses.

Officials said he was selling them at a 700 percent markup.

The DOJ outlined one instance on March 18 where a New Jersey doctor reportedly contacted Feldheim on WhatsApp in a chat called "Virus2020!' where Feldheim agreed to sell the doctor approximately 1,000 N95 masks and other materials for $12,000.

The doctor told investigators that Feldheim directed him to an auto repair shop filled with enough materials to "outfit an entire hospital" to pick up his supplies.

On March 23, the DOJ said Feldheim allegedly offered to sell a nurse surgical gowns out of his home.

WTSP reported that, according to the DOJ, the suspect received an eight-pallet shipment of medical face masks from Canada.

On March 29, FBI agents approached Feldheim to question him. According to investigators, he coughed in their direction without covering his mouth and claimed he had coronavirus.

Investigators said Feldheim also lied about having the supplies and said he worked for a company that bought and sold personal protective equipment and that he never took personal custody of the materials.

Feldheim was charged with assaulting a federal officer and with making false statements to law enforcement.

