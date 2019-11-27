NYC mayor blasts Tennessee company's delivery bot

The mayor of New York City took to Twitter to lambaste Memphis-based FedEx's same-day delivery robot that was reportedly spotted in New York City, WMC reported.

In a tweet, Mayor Bill de Blasio said the city did not "grant permission for these to clog up our streets."

First of all, @FedEx, never get a robot to do a New Yorker’s job. We have the finest workers in the world.



Second of all, we didn’t grant permission for these to clog up our streets. If we see ANY of these bots we’ll send them packing. https://t.co/XxJIrIW9vr — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) November 23, 2019

He added, "If we see ANY of these bots we'll send them packing."

In a statement to WMC Tuesday, FedEx said the robot was not being tested in New York City. The bot was there for a special event.

The full statement can be read below:

FedEx is not currently testing its SameDay Delivery Bot, Roxo, in New York City. The Bot was visiting New York for a special event. Roxo has been tested in four markets throughout the United States so far. Future testing plans are not yet determined.

As with any new technology from FedEx, Roxo will undergo rigorous testing to ensure safety in collaboration with regulatory authorities in test markets. We believe autonomous technology can help supplement operational and service efficiency for our customers and our team members, and even help to create new job opportunities.

The same-day delivery robot is being tested in some cities, including Memphis.

