NYC restaurants limited to delivery or takeout

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Sunday that schools in New York City, the nation's largest public school system, will close.

The city's mayor, Bill de Blasio, said they would close Monday and would reopen April 20 at the earliest.

De Blasio also announced Sunday that all restaurants in the city will be limited to delivery or take-out orders, and venues such as movie theaters and concert halls will be temporarily closed beginning Tuesday at 9 a.m.

Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker ordered all bars and restaurants in the state to close. The move will affect the nation's third-largest city, Chicago.

"I cannot let the gravity of the choices prevent us from taking the actions that the science and the experts say will keep people safe," Pritzker said.

This comes after Nashville Mayor John Cooper called on all Nashville bars to close and restaurants only fill to less than 50 percent of their capacity.