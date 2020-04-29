NYPD called to funeral parlor over foul odor from refrigerated truck

The NYPD was called to a Brooklyn-based funeral parlor due to concerns about a foul odor coming from what appeared to be a storage unit or truck.

CBS reported there were 'several' bodies in some kind of unit or truck outside the Andrew T. Cleckley funeral home. It appears they were not refrigerated, but the incident is still under investigation.

Hazmat and DOH responded to the scene, and the state health department said alternate arrangements were being made by the funeral home.

Hazmat and DOH are on scene determining if the funeral home properly stored the bodies in compliance with state guidelines.

The state department of health says alternate arrangements are being made by the funeral home.

CBS spoke to Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams who was on scene who said the neighborhood was 'traumatized' what they saw, and he was putting a committee together to coordinate with funeral homes.

