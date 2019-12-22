NYPD releases photos of person of interest in Tessa Majors muder

New York police released photos of a person of interest in the death of 18-year-old college student Tessa Majors.

Police said a 13-year-old has been arrested and charged in the case, but officials are still on the search for other suspects.

"Recognize him? We're looking to locate him regarding the recent homicide in Morningside Park," the New York Police Department wrote on Twitter.

🚨 Recognize him? We’re looking to locate him regarding the recent homicide in Morningside Park. Anyone with information please call / DM @NYPDTips at 800-577-TIPS https://t.co/5OGcJ9p9nC — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) December 20, 2019

Police said a 14-year-old boy, considered a second suspect fled from a car in Harlem on the way to meet with police. NYPD said a manhunt is now underway for the boy.

Majors, who was a freshman at Barnard College, was stabbed multiple times in Morningside Park just before 7 p.m. on Dec. 11. Officials said Majors staggered up a staircase, where a school guard found her and called 911. Majors was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.

A day after Majors' death, police found a 13-year-old who they said was trespassing in a building dressed in clothes that matched the description of the suspect. During a search, police found the teen was carrying a knife.

The teen later told investigators that he and two other people murdered Majors and that he watched as the other choked and stabbed her to death. The 13-year-old is being held without bail.

